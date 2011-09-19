Carine Roitfeld on Her Next Move, Sexy Photos & Raw Meat

After leaving her longtime post as the editor-in-chief of French Vogue this past January, the fashion world waited with bated breath to see what was next from the legendary editrix. Many wondered if Carine Roitfeld‘s departure had something to do with the racy shoot featured in her last issue, which showcased 10-year-old girls clad in oversized clothes, huge stilettos and drenched in make-up.

Carine brushed off these rumors. For her, controversy had always been a part of her life, and she was happy to push the envelope for fashion. Instead, she confirmed in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, that it was the natural time for her to depart. Since she has left, she has hardly kept a low profile. Bouncing from continent to continent and party to party, Carine makes her presence known wherever she is. Working with legends like Karl Lagerfeld and one of her nearest and dearest, Mario Testino, it’s clear she’s not settling into retirement anytime soon.

Her latest project is Irreverent, a visual journey (i.e. coffee table book) through her fascinating life and career, featuring plenty of inside looks at her family who have become celebrities in their own right. Gorgeous daughter Julia is a model, art director and socialite, and hunky son Vladimir is a well-known name in the art world. And of course there’s her life partner, Christian Restoin, responsible for the chic Equipment clothing line.

Unlike your typical family photo album (hopefully), Carine’s features a great deal of blood and “erotically charged” photography. She says “imagery of raw meat and butchery is a part of who she is,” and it has always been this way. In fact, she still has the same knife her mother gave her 50 years ago to cut up meat for their dog. (Hmm…I don’t really know how to react to that one, but if it works for Carine, it works for me!)

“I push too far,” she claims, “But never in a mean way or a bad way — just to have fun. People say it is porno-chic, but I prefer erotic-chic.”

Erotic-chic indeed. We may not see Carine hopping into the infamous Cond Nast elevator anytime soon, but she’s consistently looking for a way to get her images out there, and in true 21st century fashion, she states: “On the iPad the pictures look beautiful.” We shall see!