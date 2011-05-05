Carine Roitfeld Is Making A Magazine Comeback!

Carine Roitfeld already has a pretty sweet gig lined up for fallshe’s styling the windows, catalog and ad campaign for Barneys New York as the store’s official muse of the seasonbut she couldn’t stay away from the glossy magazine world for long. According to Page Six, the editrix is styling the cover shoot and an editorial for the all-important September issue of V magazine.

Carine has worked with V on a number of occasionsshe is even featured in the latest issue of Visionaire curated by Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci. We’re willing to bet she’s going to pull out the big guns for her shoot, like her photographer friends Mario Sorrenti and Karl Lagerfeld, especially since she just styled his Fall 2011 campaign for Chanel. We can’t wait to see what Carine has in store for her next foray into editorial styling, but we’re sure it will include plenty of sex appeal, vampy fashion, blue chip models and, of course, a little bit of boob.

Photo: Karl Lagerfeld for Visionaire