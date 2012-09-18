Carine Roitfeld: “I Hate Fashion For Little Girls”

If you’re feeling like just about every designer is releasing a children’s line, you wouldn’t be too far off base. Considering the likes of Diane von Furstenberg debuted her kid’s line not too long ago and Oscar de la Renta just showed his youngster collection during New York Fashion Week, one could argue that it’s the latest craze in the industry.

As it happens, former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld is not a big fan of the trend, and weighed in during a new interview Grazia. Roitfeld, who is newly a grandmother, mentions that daughter Julia Restoin-Roitfeld won’t be dressing her baby girl in any designer duds any time soon, if it were up to her (lucky for Suri Cruise, her place at the top of the stylish tyke pyramid is firmly intact).

In the interview, Roitfeld went so far as to say: “I hate fashion for little girls.” Eek! Perhaps we’ll have to reconsider our stance — we thought the Lanvin line for girls was pretty darn adorable (albeit completely out of our price range).

In better news, the stylish editor does love being a grandmother, saying, “I forget how … reassure … to have a baby on you; it makes me very quiet. Because it’s so small, and finally she’s so nice; and to relax, and… no phone, and you can’t talk.”