Carine Roitfeld Has Another New Gig, This Time As A Model!

When Carine Roitfeld left her post as editor-in-chief of French Vogue we all wept a little — actually, I wept a lot. Luckily those tears were in vain, as Carine has kept herself plenty busy with styling, looking French-tastic in pencil skirts and strappy sandals, and turning Freja into a cat.

But as new pictures emerge on Telegraph of Carine Roitfeld modeling for the Barneys NY autumn campaign, perhaps her real motives have come into the light — she wants to be a model! Okay, not really. She’s only a guest editor and stylist for the campaign. But her children are are the ultimate title slashers — i.e., DJs slash models slash gallerist slash trendy job of the month — and they had to get it from somewhere. Mama’s just showing them how it’s done! The campaign is titled “Carine’s World” (doesn’t that sound culty? Can I join?) and I can’t wait to see Carine Roitfeld in the pages of my favorite glossies.

What do you think about Carine’s stepping in front of the camera?