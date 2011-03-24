Carine Roitfeld Got A New Job!

Carine Roitfeld only left Vogue Paris a month ago, but rumors about her next gig started almost immediately. Would she launch French Harper’s Bazaar? Go to Dior with Riccardo Tisci? Kick Stefano Pilati to the curb and head up YSL with Hedi Slimane? Not only are none of these speculations true, but she’s not even staying in Paris!

WWD reports that Barneys New York has chosen Carine as its muse and inspiration for Fall 2011, and she will serve as the store’s guest editor and stylist for the season. In a collaboration with photographer Mario Sorrenti, Roitfeld will style and edit Barneys’ ad campaign, catalogue, mailers and even the store’s Madison Avenue window displays. I wonder what Simon Doonan will have to say about that.

As an added bonus for all of you Carine fanatics out there, Sorrenti will also direct a short fashion film that will give Barneys customers a rare peek into the editor’s personal style and views.

Needless to say, Roitfeld is pretty stoked about starting a new project and life in New York, but the thing she’s most excited about is her newly acquired creative freedom and the ability to take on a wide range of opportunities. The only sure thing I know is that I will keep my freedom, she told WWD. I can be a muse for a designer, I can do work for some magazines, and do advertising, and maybe something like Barneys, but still keep my freedom.

Photo: Jemal Countess, Getty Images