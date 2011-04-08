Carine Roitfeld Gives Us Valuable Fashion & Life Advice

Carine Roitfeld has been quite busy since she’s been set free from the “gilded cage” that was her ten-year editorship at Vogue Paris, but between her fancy freelance styling gigs for Chanel and Barneys, she took the time to tell German magazine Spiegel about her incredibly lucrative career in fashion. The 56-year-old laments the loss of creativity and the ability of fashion to make people dream, and it’s clear through the interview that her playful spunk and innate need to provoke will help keep the industry interesting as long as she’s a part of it. Read on to get some valuable life (and fashion) lessons from Carine herself, and be sure to check out the full interview for many more of her insights.

Never, ever take your job too seriouslyit will completely take the fun out of it. “[Fashion] used to be able to be more playful, but now it’s all about money, results and big business. The prt–porter shows have become terribly serious. The atmosphere isn’t as electric as it once was, and they now have about as much charm as a medical conference. But it takes just one good fashion show to get things exciting again.”

Maintain a healthy balance between your work life and personal life. “I was fortunate becausein addition to the very special world of fashionI also had a family, which is something probably rare in this business. I have also been married to the same man, the father of my two children, for more than 30 years. And that has helped me remain relatively normal.”



Don’t worry about having the latest “It” bag. “I don’t change my handbag every season. I believe in the Yves Saint Laurent woman who either has her hands in the pockets of her pantsuit or is holding her lover’s hand. She doesn’t need a bag.”

Always wear high heels. “Yes, they give you power. You move differently, sit differently and even speak differently.”

Style is innate, and fashion is about tastenot about money. “Fashion stopped being a matter of money a long time ago; it’s a matter of taste. These days, even women with less money can dress well… You can’t learn how to be elegant; you can only learn how to avoid mistakes. The rest is instinct. Elegance is about the way you cross your legs, not the label or the newest clothes from the latest collection.”

Without self confidence, you’ll never make it in the fashion industry. “During photo shoots, you come across these beautiful 16- or 18-year-old women who have perfect bodies and not a single wrinklebut their pictures are retouched. Under these conditions, when you look in the mirror, you have to be happy with yourself, remain young at heart and keep that rock ‘n’ roll attitude. Otherwise, you won’t be able to deal with it.”

Finally: when in doubt, wear black. “If you don’t want to make any mistakes, buy black clothes. That’s always good. And from age 50 on, you can slowly start adding a little beige. That’s softer. Every five years, you should take a critical look at your own wardrobe and, if necessary, eventually swap your bikini for a one-piece swimsuit.”

Photo: Myr Muratet for Spiegel