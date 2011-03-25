Carine Roitfeld Gets A Tongue-In-Cheek Editorial Tribute

Carine Roitfeld might be gone from Vogue Paris, but she’s certainly not forgotten. A Polish magazine called Fashion honors the former editor with a cheeky spread in its latest issue. The shoot features two possessed-looking models who resemble Carine to a creepy degreethe hair and the smudgy eyeliner are spot-onand the stylist, Pola Madej-Lubera, dressed them in looks that could be straight out of the icon’s closet (especially that white fur and leopard print lingerie number). Click through to see all of the photos, which include “Carine” playing with a cardboard cutout of Tom Ford and playfully posing in front of a gigantic image of her replacement, Emmanuelle Alt.