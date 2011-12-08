StyleCaster
Carine Roitfeld Gets Cross-Eyed For Terry Richardson

Spencer Cain
by
Dirty French editrix Carine Roitfeld posed for equally dirty fashion photographer Terry Richardson, and as usual, the results are great. I always think I’m going to get sick of Terry’s shtick, but it never gets old.

Above, check out Carine posing as Terry, with his trademark specs grazing her nose and click through to see some other shots of one of the queens of fashion. (Oh, and this is something only I would care about, but I’m thoroughly amused that Carine and Kourtney Kardashian both don two gold Cartier Love bracelets on their wrists.)

It would be great if either of them could send me one, so I could stop bothering my boyfriend about it…

