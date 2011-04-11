StyleCaster
Share

Carine Roitfeld Doesn’t Want Anna’s Job Because of Nipple

What's hot
StyleCaster

Carine Roitfeld Doesn’t Want Anna’s Job Because of Nipple

Kerry Pieri
by

Like most things in life, it all comes down to the nipple especially the editorship of the most influential fashion magazine in the world. Vogue UK reports a quote via a German news site from the oh-so-French Carine Roitfeld explaining, “I’m very French. In America, they’re not even allowed to show a hint of nipple in photos.”

That’s not all though. The job may also be a bit too… Obama for her perhaps? Roitfeld continues, “Anna Wintour is the most powerful woman in the global fashion industry, the first lady of fashion. She’s a politician; I’m a stylist. They are two very different jobs. Incidentally, despite all the rumours, she is actually very nice.”

Hmm, but is calling a magazine editor a politician nice?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share