Carine Roitfeld Banned from Balenciaga!

We know that the French have a reputation for being snooty to Americans, but we always assumed that there was some sort of special code amongst themselves. Not so– if Balenciaga’s French Vogue ban is any indication. The Parisian fashion house barred Carine Roitfeld and Co. from attending their much-anticipated Fall ’10 runway show. None of the ladies were to be found front row on Thursday, or even (gasp) in standing-room only.

When asked for some insight on the apparent slight, Roitfeld said via WWD, “We’re blacklisted. Its too bad, its a beautiful house and its French. I hope that its not forever. When pressed for a reason she advised, “Ask them.”

Since Balenciaga has declined to comment on the matter, we are left to speculate. NYmag thinks the ban may have been caused by a styling faux pas– i.e. don’t ever mix Balenciaga with Balmain in an editorial or your next invitation may just get lost in the mail.

Since Roitfeld is clearly a fan of the brand, we doubt it’s a situation along the lines of New York Times fashion critic, Cathy Horyn‘s, self-publicized box-out by Giorgio Armani. In 2008, the fashion writer reported that she was told not to attend Armani’s show due to a scathing review she had penned on one of the evidently-sensitive designer’s couture shows.

Even worse than missing out on the sure-to-be-chic street style shots that the French Vogue ladies would have provided had they attended the show in head-to-toe Balenciaga, are the amazing editorials we’re going to miss out on. Apparently, Balenciaga has not only pulled their ads from the mag, but will also no longer lend clothing to the prized publication either. Le sigh.

We certainly hope Balenciaga designer, Nicolas Ghesquire, and Carine Roitfeld can double-kiss and make up. In the meantime, we just want Carine to know that she’s always welcome with us.

