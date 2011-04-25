Carine Launching a Fashion Line? Lara Stone: Bond Girl?

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Lara Stone isn’t into acting overall, but she would be a Bond girl. Somebody take her up on this. (WWD)

Beyonce and Jay-Z are said to be performing at the royal wedding reception. I highly doubt this, but not because it wouldn’t be awesome. (OK! Magazine)

Somebody on Twitter found a shirt with a Carine Roitfeld tag on it, leading to speculation that Carine Roitfeld is starting her own fashion line. (Styleite)

A guard got banned from the royal wedding for calling Kate a “posh bitch.” But he also made anti-Semitic comments and is considered “not a thinker” by his fellow guards. Um, how did he get this job in the first place? (HuffPo)

Juicy Couture designed a $48 Juicy Loves Japan T-shirt to support the tsunami and earthquake relief efforts with 100% of proceeds going directly to the American Red Cross. It’s available until May 15. (Juicy Couture)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @IamMademoiselle If Queen Kate doesn’t wear a Chris Kane neon dress on Friday, I’m gonna throw cream cakes at the telly. Heart this idea.

RT @Equipment_FR Love it when editors jump in on the social media game. @ninagarcia has a tumblr. And it’s gorgeous! http://www.ninagarcia.com/ V. Nice.

RT @Jxxsy Still time to win a Leifsdottir outfit! Tales of Endearment: Leifsdottir Giveaway contest talesofendearment.blogspot.com/2011/04/leifsd Who doesn’t want a free outfit?

RT @Historyday On this day in 1859 British & French engineers broke ground for the Suez Canal at Port Said, Egypt. And what have you accomplished today?