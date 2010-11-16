StyleCaster
Carey Mulligan’s Great Gatsby Role Confirmed! Vogue Releases Best Dressed Mag

Kerry Pieri
by

Carey Mulligan in Chanel. Photo: Gary Gershoff, WireImage

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • If you thought sample sales were the great equalizer, every woman for herself in the pursuit of discount luxury items, you were mistaken. Blake Lively got an early access pass to the NYC Christian Louboutin sale. Bleh. (Style.com)

105442 1289928370 486x Carey Mulligans Great Gatsby Role Confirmed! Vogue Releases Best Dressed Mag

  • Vogue released a special “Best Dressed” issue. How InStyle of them, except that it’s probably more Carine and Anja than the girls of 90210. It’s the mag’s first ever special edition and Blake Lively is on the cover photographed by Patrick Demarchelier. (Vogue)

105444 1289928797 486x Carey Mulligans Great Gatsby Role Confirmed! Vogue Releases Best Dressed Mag

  • Miranda Kerr is married to an actor you may have heard of, so she’s leaving NYC and moving to Cali and selling her nearly $1.5 million apartment. (Modelinia)
  • NY Mag thinks that Rachel Zoe is definitely pregnant and that pics from a recent event prove it. (NY Mag)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

  • RT @LorraineELLE [Lorraine Candy] Have just been interviewed for Newsnight. See u can leave school at 16 and still end up on Newsnight (talking about royal wedding)!!! This is not a good public service announcement.

105459 1289929453 486x Carey Mulligans Great Gatsby Role Confirmed! Vogue Releases Best Dressed Mag

  • RT @ElizandJames Prince William put a ring on it? Now Harry is my only hope for dual citizenship. Love that only British royalty applies.
  • RT @fuggirls [Go Fug Yourself] I have to admit it: Taylor Momsen’s band’s song — the one used on #GG last night, did not really suck at all. Have to agree, it actually was pretty hot.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Check out a cool video for Monarchy menswear with the band Carney, who will star in the upcoming Spider-Man on Broadway, produced by Abe Gurko.

