Carey Mulligan’s Great Gatsby Role Confirmed! Vogue Releases Best Dressed Mag

Carey Mulligan in Chanel. Photo: Gary Gershoff, WireImage

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

If you thought sample sales were the great equalizer, every woman for herself in the pursuit of discount luxury items, you were mistaken. Blake Lively got an early access pass to the NYC Christian Louboutin sale. Bleh. (Style.com)

Julia Restoin Roitfeld celebrated her 30th bday in a custom Peter Dundas red lace gown. Pic via Twitter @EPucci. (fashionologie)



Vogue released a special “Best Dressed” issue. How InStyle of them, except that it’s probably more Carine and Anja than the girls of 90210. It’s the mag’s first ever special edition and Blake Lively is on the cover photographed by Patrick Demarchelier. (Vogue)

Miranda Kerr is married to an actor you may have heard of, so she’s leaving NYC and moving to Cali and selling her nearly $1.5 million apartment. (Modelinia)

NY Mag thinks that Rachel Zoe is definitely pregnant and that pics from a recent event prove it. (NY Mag)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

RT @LorraineELLE [Lorraine Candy] Have just been interviewed for Newsnight. See u can leave school at 16 and still end up on Newsnight (talking about royal wedding)!!! This is not a good public service announcement.

RT @refinery29 Sorry, but still cannot focus on work due to this: http://tinyurl.com/26j22uw i.e. Behold the Proenza Schouler hotness.

RT @ElizandJames Prince William put a ring on it? Now Harry is my only hope for dual citizenship. Love that only British royalty applies.

RT @voguemagazine The #GreatGatsby just got even greater: Carey Mulligan to play Daisy Buchanan http://bit.ly/9cw9VQ Ok, kind of perfect with that Mia Farrow-esque hair.

RT @fuggirls [Go Fug Yourself] I have to admit it: Taylor Momsen’s band’s song — the one used on #GG last night, did not really suck at all. Have to agree, it actually was pretty hot.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Check out a cool video for Monarchy menswear with the band Carney, who will star in the upcoming Spider-Man on Broadway, produced by Abe Gurko.

