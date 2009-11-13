Carey Mulligan: Shia Labeouf’s Girlfriend an Early Oscar Contender

Carey Mulligan, the adorable star of An Education, is already garnering Oscar praise for her turn as the intelligent yet impressionable teenage girl who becomes seduced by an older, more urbane Peter Sarsgaard. In the film, Mulligan smartly, beautifully maneuvered the coming-of-age tale, perfectly balancing her character’s suburban restlessness, teenage whimsy, practical worries, and vulnerability.

The early Oscar contender is currently in New York, where she just wrapped up filming Wall Street 2 with real-life love Shia LeBeouf, making Mulligan even more on our radar. And with darling appearances on David Letterman, charming interviews where she brushes off Anna Wintour‘s praise and discusses her love for take-out, and, of course, an amazing sense of style, we simply can’t get enough of the British actress. Luckily for us, Mulligan has plenty of upcoming projects in the pipeline, including the film adaptation of Graham Greene‘s Brighton Rock with Helen Mirren, and Jim Sheridan’s Brothers, alongside Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Natalie Portman.