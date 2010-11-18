Carey Mulligan: Our Weekend Shopping Inspiration

Photos L to R: Marcel Thomas, Getty Images | Neil Mockford, FilmMagic | Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images | Toby Canham, Getty Images

People seem to have their opinions about Carey Mulligan, and from personal experience I can say that none of them are ambiguous. I’ve had friends compare her acting skills (after seeing Wall Street 2) to a dead log, while other friends (after watching An Education) proclaim that she is their latest obsession. One of the actress’ most recent champions seems to be director Baz Luhrmann who decided to cast the angelic looking, pixie haired Brit in his upcoming adaptation of The Great Gatsby an announcement that was made this past week.

But forget about what all those other people think because my opinion on Carey is clearly the most important of the moment and I love her, even if Shia does not. She’s clearly on her way to becoming the next iconic actress of our time, and her simplistic yet striking style is moving along swiftly in the same vein, always making it onto a best dressed list or five.

Just in time for the weekend, I did a little bit of shopping inspired by Miss Mulligan’s ladylike, slightly retro but modern at the same time kinda style. It’s all about basic dresses and classic platform pumps with minimal accessories acting as a distraction. Scroll down to get the leading lady look.



1. French Connection pleat skirt, $118, at French Connection

2. Kara Ross gold wash black lizard clutch, $1286.10, at ASOS

3. Velvet leopard print platform pump, $21.60, at Go Jane

4. Gerard Yosca dangling pearl drop earrings, $190, at Charm & Chain

5. Ju Li Ba gold tone bracelet, $77, at Farfetch

6. Twenty8Twelve by S. Miller diamond-silk dress, $118.50, at The Outnet

7. Dorothy Perkins black skinny belt, $6, at Dorothy Perkins

8. ASOS Pumpkin suede court shoe, $82.75, at ASOS

9. Madewell velvet panel top, $90, at Madewell