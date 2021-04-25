Carey Mulligan’s Net Worth Is Super Impressive—Just Like Her Oscars Nominations

Promising Young Woman fans may be wondering what Carey Mulligan‘s net worth is after starring in the film, which was directed by fellow English actress and screenwriter, Emerald Fennell. Well, let’s just say that as far as celebrity net worths go, Carey Mulligan’s is definitely promising.

We’ll get into all the details of Carey Mulligan’s net worth and earnings from her movies below, but first, here’s a quick rundown of her career thus far. Long before she was nominated for Best Actress at the 2021 Oscars for her role in Promising Young Woman, Mulligan got her start in the industry in a similarly female-driven film: 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, adapted from Jane Austen’s novel of the same name.

Since then, Mulligan has starred in dozens of film and television programs—both in the U.S. and in her home country of England—racking up stacks of awards and nominations along the way. Oh, and stacks of dough too, of course! Keep on reading below for everything we know about Carey Mulligan’s net worth in 2021.

How much have Carey Mulligan’s movies earned?

Mulligan has starred in a handful of box office hits over the course of her decades-long career, and Promising Young Woman is no different—even with its limited theatrical run. Since its theatrical release in December 2020, Promising Young Woman has grossed $6.3 million in the United States and Canada, and $6.2 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $12.5 million, as per Box Office Mojo. However, this number pales in comparison to some of Mulligan’s highest-grossing films. These include The Great Gatsby, which brought in a whopping $353.6 million in worldwide revenue, and the aforementioned Pride and Prejudice, with $126.5 million in worldwide earnings.

What is Carey Mulligan’s net worth?

Carey Mulligan has a net worth in 2021 is an estimated $16 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The 93rd Academy Awards airs on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

