Carey Mulligan Loses A Gatsby, Gains A Boyfriend?

STOP THE PRESSES! you heard it here second apparently Baz Luhrmann might not be directing the overly talked about screen adaptation of your favorite page tuner and mine, The Great Gatsby. According to yesterday’s Vulture, “When Vulture saw him (Baz Luhrmann) at the DGA Awards we asked him how the film was coming along. ‘I gotta make a decision in three days’ time,’ Baz replied. A decision on what, exactly? ‘Whether to do it or not,’ he said.”

Eek, something about that statement makes me think he’s not optimistic. Damn, I was so looking forward to seeing all the ladies in short hair cuts and beaded drop-waisted dresses talking about moonshine, and seeing the weight loss story our dear Leo would undoubtedly run in US weekly the week before the opening. Shucks.

Speaking of Carey Mulligan. Have you seen her new boyfriend? Trs cute.