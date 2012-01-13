Carey Mulligan Is Co-Chairing A Major Fashion Moment

Confession: the Met Costume InstituteGala might be our favorite red carpet event of the year (sorry, Golden Globes). We love to see the fashion world collide with celebrities and other larger-than-life personalities like whoa.

Obviously, the rumor mill got to grinding when word was first released that Elsa Schiaparelli was in the running. Okay, little known fact: Schiaparelli was possibly one of the reasons this little fashion editor dove headfirst into the industry.

Okay, we now return to our regularly scheduled review: anyways, she’s been confirmed alongside Prada. I mean! It’s like powerhouses throughout the decades are uniting. No, Elsa may not be the hugest influence or reference in Miuccia’s work, but she certainly laid down the groundwork for her to take such delicious risks.

Not only are we super excited about this union of designers, we’re beside ourselves with the fact that Carey Mulligan will be co-chairing the event alongside Anna Wintour, Miuccia Prada and Jeff Bezos, who just so happens to be the founder and CEO of Amazon.

We’re hoping there will be some major deals on the website in anticipation of the event, that’s for sure.