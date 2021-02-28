Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford Met as Childhood Pen Pals—Here’s a Look at Their Love Story

Given the buzz around her this awards season, you may want to know about Carey Mulligan’s husband, Marcus Mumford, and if he’s ever written a song about her.

Mulligan married Mumford, the lead singer of the band Mumford & Sons, on April 12, 2012. The couple share two children: Evelyn Grace, who was born in September 2015, and son Wilfred, who was born in August 2017. According to Hello!, Mulligan and Mumford live on $2 million farm in Devon, England, which they purchased in 2013. In an interview with Vogue in 2015, Mulligan opened up about her super-private relationship to Mumford. “Like anyone, you try and split your time evenly,” she said. “Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep away, so I try to.”

Sienna Miller, who knows both Mulligan and Mumford, also told the magazine about why the couple works. “They both come from very solid families and have a real sense of the life they want to live,” she said. “Their normalcy. They have chickens and a dog, and roasts and friends, jams by campfires. It’s sort of idyllic.”

She continued, “Marcus can headline Glastonbury and Carey can be nominated for however many Oscars, and then they come back to their farm, and they’re in big woolly jumpers and funny hats, raising piglets. It’s an amazing balance they’ve managed to strike. I can’t wait for a little baby to come along.” Ahead is what else to know about Carey Mulligan’s husband, Marcus Mumford.

How did Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford meet?

According to Bustle, Mulligan and Mumford were childhood friends who reconnected as adults. They met when they were around 12 years old at a Christian church camp. Both Mulligan and Mumford come from religious families and their parents are still involved in their church and even officiated their wedding in 2012. In an interview with Big Issue in 2012, Mumford opened up about his relationship with Christianity. “I don’t even call myself a Christian. Spirituality is the word we engage with more. We’re fans of faith, not religion,” he said.

As for how Mulligan and Mumford stayed in touch after they met at a church camp, the two became pen pals, according to Bustle. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2020, Mulligan revealed that she and Mumford both value love notes to this day and still send them to each other.