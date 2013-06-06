Carey Mulligan Eyed As Frontrunner In Hillary Clinton Biopic

At first glance, nothing could seem more bizarre than this casting decision: Carey Mulligan is first in line to play U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in an upcoming James Ponsoldt-directed indie biopic called “Rodham,” according to the The Hollywood Reporter.



However, it makes more sense once you learn that the film isn’t about present-day Hillary, the mega-powerful former Secretary of State and rumored 2016 presidential candidate, but rather about Hillary when she was just starting out, working as a young lawyer in D.C. and sitting on the panel tasked with impeaching Richard Nixon. Naturally, the film will also reportedly delve into the formation of Hillary’s relationship with future husband and president, Bill Clinton.

What do you think about this casting? It’s a head-scratcher at first—where’s Meryl Streep when you need her?—but when you consider who else out there could possibly play a young Hillary, we think Carey is a pretty decent choice.

