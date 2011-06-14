Carey Mulligan & Co. Step Out in Valentino

It was an evening of ruffles, lace, and leather at the annualJunior Spring Benefit for the Lincoln Center Institute – style choices to be expected when one of the hosts is Valentino.

The night’s attendees included Carey Mulligan (who looked none other than fabulous in the designer of the night) as well as fellow actress,Zoe Kazan. Multi-talented super model turned rocker, Karen Elson, was also there to serenade guests – managing to look both edgy and ladylike in a black leather mini-dress (fresh of the heels of her divorce party from Jack White).

