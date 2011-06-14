StyleCaster
Share

Carey Mulligan & Co. Step Out in Valentino

What's hot
StyleCaster

Carey Mulligan & Co. Step Out in Valentino

Kelly
by
Carey Mulligan & Co. Step Out in Valentino
4 Start slideshow

It was an evening of ruffles, lace, and leather at the annualJunior Spring Benefit for the Lincoln Center Institute – style choices to be expected when one of the hosts is Valentino.

The night’s attendees included Carey Mulligan (who looked none other than fabulous in the designer of the night) as well as fellow actress,Zoe Kazan. Multi-talented super model turned rocker, Karen Elson, was also there to serenade guests – managing to look both edgy and ladylike in a black leather mini-dress (fresh of the heels of her divorce party from Jack White).

Click through to check out all of the girls in our favorite Valentino looks from the night.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 4

As usual, we envy Mulligan's effortless cool in this nude, laser-cut Valentino number - which totally  compliments her new brunette bob.  

Sylvana Soto-Ward achieves the perfect balance between proper and edgy by pairing a Spring 2011 Valentino blouse with black leather shorts.  

Awww, co-hosts Mulligan and Zoe Kazan (in a more hardcore, black leather version of the popular lace dress) share a loving embrace.  

Karen Elson rocks out for guests (and looks extremely hot) in a black leather mini-dress.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Lanvin Resort 2012: For the Most Glamorous Girl You Know

Lanvin Resort 2012: For the Most Glamorous Girl You Know
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share