Carey Mulligan Wears Balenciaga by Alexander Wang Yet Again

Last week, actress Carey Mulligan walked the glamorous Met Gala red carpet in a look from Alexander Wang‘s debut Fall 2013 collection for Balenciaga. Mulligan was one of the first celebrities to showcase Wang’s chic creations for the storied fashion house, and we thought she was a perfect vehicle—even though her ensemble didn’t exactly mesh with the “punk” theme. Last night, the 27-year-old slipped into Balenciaga by Wang yet again, this time at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “The Great Gatsby.”

The British actress opted for a black Balenciaga jumpsuit with a rounded bodice, and paired it with T-strap heels by Saint Laurent, an equally buzzy label thanks to last year’s appointment of Hedi Slimane as creative director.

It seems that minimalist, all-black ensembles are fast becoming a Mulligan red carpet signature, which got us thinking: Maybe she’s set to be the face of Balenciaga?

Wang has yet to attach any celebrities to the label, and given that her career is clearly on the upswing, it seems only appropriate that she’d attract the attention of a major brand. Plus, she’s got the whole chic ingenue act down pat, which doesn’t hurt.

With Kristen Stewart reportedly still on the payroll as the face of the Balenciaga scent Florabotanica, having these two ladies—both A-list for different reasons, and both with very different fan bases—could certainly validate Wang’s first year at Balenciaga.

What do you think? Is a campaign for Carey Mulligan the next step for Balenciaga?

