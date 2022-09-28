Your Career Horoscope for October Wants You To Strengthen Your Business Partnerships & Network With Love

Scroll To See More Images

Spooky season is always glimmering with magic, so take advantage of it! Your career horoscope for October 2022 wants you to manifest your dream life, which can only happen if you’re open to cooperating with success. Although Libra season is forcing you to bring your A-game, you’re learning so much about how to forge business partnerships that have the power to last.

The long-awaited end to Mercury retrograde takes place on October 2, when Mercury stations direct at 24 degrees Virgo. Pluto—planet of rebirth—also ends its retrograde period on October 8, bringing us one step closer to a sense of peace and harmony. The full moon in Aries arrives on October 9, bringing you a burst of energy and initiative, giving you the push to let go of the built-up gunk in your professional life.

The very next day, Mercury—planet of communication—enters charismatic Libra, which will strengthen your people skills and encourage you to built rapport and extent your network. Now’s a beautiful time to make agreements with others and join forces with an associate who shares your vision. Once Saturn—planet of discipline—stations direct on October 23 in fellow air sign Aquarius, you’ll feel renewed in your ability to make innovative steps toward your goals. If you’re feeling stuck now, the end of the month is going to bring a whole new texture to your work life.

By October 23, Venus—planet of money and relationships—enters commanding and intense Scorpio, which will test the strength of your work-related commitments. This will encourage you to settle your debts and let go of fears around money and self-worth, because Venus in Scorpio could bring deep-seated power struggles to the surface. If jealousy and competitiveness is inhibiting your professional relationship with someone, can you truly count on it?

When a solar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on October 25, it could lead to major shake-ups and transformations when it comes to our deepest desires with work. Some of you may even feel like you don’t have a desire to work at all! Honor what comes up and is authentic for *you* during this heavy-hitting transit. This eclipse season highlights the Taurus-Scorpio, which could transform your bank account and your relationship with money.

The final mark to make is Mars retrograde in Gemini beginning on October 30. Mars, being the planet of work, aggression, and forward-movement being retrograde in unpredictable Gemini is going to ask all of us to implement better structure and routine in order to make headway with work.

Every zodiac sign can expect something groundbreaking from their career during October. Check your horoscope for both your sun sign and rising sign in order to get full clarity on what this month has in store for your professional endeavors:

How the Planets Will Affect Your Career This Month

Aries

This month, a full moon in Aries on October 9 is going to illuminate your first house of the self, bringing into the spotlight. You’re being asked to release any of the limiting beliefs you have around success, fame or good fortune, because you’re stepping into a the mode of receptivity from here on out. This is not the month to play it small. If anything, you’re going to need to push yourself to risk-take now more than ever before.

Don’t get trapped in the previous versions of yourself or your work. Instead of building on a through-line, can you treat October as the month that everything started to change for the better and work in your favor? If you feel like your past defines the work that you’re doing now, now will be the time to ask yourself: “Who would I be if no one knew me as who I used to be?”. When Saturn goes direct in your eleventh house of revolution on October 23, you will be ready for the big break that’s headed your way. Prepare by building your confidence and sense of self for the weeks leading up to this. This is a month you’ll never forget.

Taurus

Taurus, when Mercury goes direct in your fifth house of pleasure on October 2, you will find that business partnerships and pleasure in the workplace can co-exist. You are not required to grind until the day you die. This life is allowed to be one that changes the narrative for your family lineage. You are breaking generational curses by living your best life!

When the full moon in Aries arrives in your twelfth house of subconscious, mental health, and secrets on October 9, you will have no other choice but to face the music about what you want to do for work… and beyond. If there are people in your life that are holding you back with pessimism, anger, or lack mentality, you will need to think hard and strong about whether your time and energy is worth being spent on these folks. Are you taking away from your own path by giving so much to people around you? The new moon solar eclipse on October 25 in Scorpio is taking place in your seventh house of contracts and long-term partnerships, so be ready for upleveling in your work life before the month ends. Say yes to the big, beautiful opportunities that await you.

Gemini

For you, the month of October is all about self-expression. As Mercury, Pluto and Saturn retrograde comes to an end this month, it will bring you clarity and bring you back to your witty, effervescent self. With Venus entering Scorpio in your sixth house on October 23 and the new moon solar eclipse joining just two days later, you will be forced to look at your habits, rituals and routines under a microscope. There is no more time to hide from what (and who) you need to create healthy discipline around. Work on appreciating yourself by getting a little bit done at a time.

Are you lacking in work-life balance? October will be the month for you to fix all of this and make your routines work for you, rather than having you working for them! Set yourself up for success by investing in programs and people that will allow you to feel more efficient and happy again. Now is the time for upgrading your daily habits!

Cancer

When Mercury enters your fourth house of family and home on October 10, you may find that you want less responsibility in the outside world and more attention diverted toward your personal life. Try to communicate with yourself and others in a more loving and compassionate way while this transit is underway, as it will inform your next career move. After all, your public personality work and your private personality are two sides of the same coin. If you are constantly creating a hostile environment in your mind, you can’t expect your outside world to reflect anything different back to you.

You are worthy of your own kindness and compassion, so instead of spending so much time and energy making sure that your work, colleagues, clients or boss(es) are happy with you—ask yourself, am I truly happy? If the answer is anything but a resounding “f*ck yes”, you need to use October to recalibrate your inner monologue, and use some PTO to get your relationship to yourself back on track. For those of you that can readjust your self-talk, there is potential for a big work break through by the time the new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio happens on October 25. Let life be pleasure-filled again by starting from square 1: your relationship to YOU.

Leo

Mercury will station direct and land in your second house of finances and material wealth this month on October 2. Expect work-related communications to run more smoothly throughout the month, especially if you’re negotiating something money-related. This month, there will be several opportunities for you to upgrade your work life in October simply by connecting with the right people. You will need to put yourself out there more often than you’d like, knowing that the key to success is being okay with rejection. The most successful people didn’t do everything right and have everything go their way, they were simply the people who got themselves back up and kept going after rejection, time and time again.

When Saturn goes direction in Aquarius in your seventh house of long-term partnerships and contracts, expect that your promotion, raise, or new job offer is going to come through and exceed your expectations when this transit takes place on October 23. Shoot higher, and don’t stop shooting, Leo!

Virgo

As Mercury stations direct at 24 degrees Virgo on October 2, you expect your content to go viral, because people are starting to start noticing you! You’re following in fellow Virgo Beyonce’s footsteps by feeling yourself, so let go of all the confusion and trust in your intuition. You are truly in a remarkable position now, and if you can continue taking steps towards your goals, you will be blessed by this month’s transits. Opportunities that you can’t even comprehend will fall into your lap with your second house of finances and material wealth being lit up by Mercury’s transit into Libra on October 10.

You will then have more room to express yourself and collaborate with others by the time the new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio arrives on October 25 and lands in your third house. You are so much more powerful than you’ve given yourself credit for. Own it and use it this month to make your dream career come true!

Libra

This month, you are stepping into a new phase of your life and your career is far from left behind! If you are able and willing this month to get your thoughts straight, it will be time for you to take action and put yourself out there in new ways by the time Mercury enters your sign on October 10. Try to celebrate all Libra season by inviting others in to *cheers* to each victory, big or small! You are a boss, and you’re finally going to feel like one this month—promotion or not!

When the new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio happens in your second house of finances and material gain on October 25, get ready to invest in order to get ahead. Remember, that almost every success story required some debt in order to get to the space of effortless and abundant wealth. It’s time to sit down with a financial advisor in October and get your life in check. Ask the plumber to do the plumbing by getting financial advice from someone more well-versed than you and watch the way your wealth multiplies before the year ends!

Scorpio

The month of October is going to leave you feeling like you’re back at square one, but I promise that this is simply the Universe making room for you to welcome in new financial and career blessings. When the full moon in Aries takes place in your sixth house of routines and health on October 9, you will really need to redefine what a day, week, or month looks like to you on a larger scale. Zoom out from the minutiae and recognize what’s *actually* going on in your work life. If you keep feeling like you have to do the same thing day-in and day-out, you’re never going to get yourself off of the hamster wheel.

It seems like some of you might need to check yourselves as well with bad spending habits. Remember, you’re planning for the future and it’s important to show the Universe that you’re capable of handling large sums of money in new ways, more responsible ways. This next chapter of your work life is going to require you to confront your shadows around confidence and your sense of self. There is no other option than to put yourself out there, Scorpio. Post, share, and boast about your talents and achievements this month. The time to upgrade is now!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it seems that you’ve been feeling neglected when it comes to work and finance. This could mean that you’re not getting the opportunities that you desire, but for some of you it’s having everything you want and feeling more lonely now than ever before. Regardless of where you are on your career path, it’s important for you to go for *more* this month my Sagittarius babe. With Pluto going direct in Capricorn on October 8 in your second house of finances and material wealth, try to sit with the subconscious beliefs that you aren’t worthy of happiness, work-life balance, or relaxation in your pursuit of success. Rome was not built in a day, but it was also not built doing the same, stagnant thing day after day either.

This month is going to act as a catalyst for you to finally figure out what’s not working in your career and take risks and action to change this. The pattern that you’ve been in has acted as a security blanket for you for far too long, but with the new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio occurring on October 25 in your twelfth house of secrets, mental health and subconscious—you can no longer hide from the insecurities that are keeping you stuck. Taking care of yourself is the only way you can remove yourself from this pattern, so in order to get to your career heights, you must be willing to fix your relationship with yourself, your past and your fears. Use October as a healing month and each month afterward will be less tense. Tend to your mental health in order to fix your financial wealth!

Capricorn

October is bringing many blessings to your career and there is no one more excited about this than you! You’ve worked hard to find a work-life balance and you’ll finally see this paying off. Pluto will station direct in Capricorn on October 8, setting you free from the grip the retrograde period had on your sense of self. Instead of thinking about hard work as a prerequisite to your success, what you demote that thought to simply being an option? You don’t *need* to work hard in order to get to where you’re trying to go. Sometimes being kind, networking with like-minded people, and sharing about your dreams in a soft and loving way is enough to get you the opportunities you’ve been dreaming of!

Take time to give back to others this month as well, when Venus enters your tenth house of Scorpio on October 23, you will do well to teach and mentor others as a means of giving back and helping yourself feel better by assisting others in feeling better, too. It never hurts to help others up to the top (and who knows how this may come back around in the future)!

Aquarius

Aquarius, you are ready to start building the foundation for a legacy this month. There has never been a better time than now to clean out your bad habits and recognize what (or who) needs to be left behind in order for your dream life to truly manifest. There are still a few things that you are entertaining which cannot come along with you into this new stage of life. Are you willing to cut these things (or people) out in order to welcome in your manifested career?

I see many of you getting promoted or gaining a new level of awareness with your work. There is nothing about the past version of yourself that can hold you back anymore. Make sure that you are always willing to shed layers as you make progress. With Saturn stationing direct in your first house on October 23, make sure that you are ready to take accountability for your mistakes and shortcomings before the month ends. Your honesty and integrity will always get you further than your drive.

Pisces

This month is all about reclaiming your power by dedicating yourself to a cause, Pisces. It seems like you need a focus outside of work in order to bring livelihood back into the career sector of your life. With Mercury entering into your eighth house of intensity, inheritance, and endings on October 10, you will need to reconcile with your missteps and mistakes in the past in order to do better in the present moment. No need to sit in guilt or shame! But there is a huge indication of needing to take accountability for how you’ve held yourself back from the type of success and achievements you are chasing so you can finally get back on track this month.

Want to make a big impact in your work life in October? Try to take a leap of faith or reach out to someone or a company that you’ve admired before Mars enters its retrograde period in Gemini on October 30 in your fourth house, changing things within your workspace, home environment, and sense of safety. It’s better to jump onto the moving train than to miss it all together.