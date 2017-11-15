StyleCaster
You'll Want to Live In These Cozy Cardigans for Winter

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

If you were to ask me at any point after 2009 if I thought cardigans would make a comeback, I’d have laughed in your face. It wasn’t that they were too quaint-librarian, or that they weren’t flattering or practical enough, it was more so that they were, well, basic—and I do mean that in its worst connotation. Cardigans were the sign that you’d given up—that taking the time to style your outfit was either beneath you or lost on you. But what a difference half a decade makes: Now, a cozy open-front sweater has transformed itself from a mall-store staple to a winter must-have among fashion folk.

But before we get to the best cardigans for winter, the trick to keeping the look fashion-forward is—shocker—all in the styling. My favorite way to wear one is atop a sheer turtleneck, draped over the crooks of my elbows just so. Of course, that isn’t always conducive to a wise range of motion, but alas.

Another cool styling trick, especially with shorter cardigans, is to wear it backwards. Now that you’ve got that down, click below for our favorite cardigans at all price points to wear all winter long.

Originally published December 2016. Updated November 2017.

1 of 13
The Best Cardigans to Wear This Winter

Nude Cardigan, $363 at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop
Acne Studios Raya Cardigan, $410 at FWRD

Photo: FWRD
Club Monaco Olivianna Cardigan, $249 at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco
BDG Charlie Dolman Cardigan, $59 at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Women's Wool-Cashmere Rib V-Neck Cardigan, $125 at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane
Charlotte Sweater, $80 at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
The Elder Statesman, $1,205 at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter
Heartloom Alexa Sweater Cardigan, $88 at Revolve

 

Photo: Revolve
Mossimo Supply Co. Shaker Stitch Cardigan, $24.99 at Target

 

Photo: Target
Free People Saturday Morning Cardigan, $148 at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom
Sacai Cable-Knit Wool Swing Cardigan, $970 at Barneys New York

 

 

Photo: Barneys
Herringbone Cardigan with Belt, $89.90 at Zara

Photo: Zara
UO Ribbed Knit Hooded Maxi Cardigan, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

