Cardi B Is Officially Back Together With Offset 1 Month After Their Divorce & Here’s Why She Took him Back

It’s true: Cardi and Offset are back together amid their divorce. If that sounds complicated, it’s because it is—the “WAP” star, 28, and the Migos rapper, 28, are still technically awaiting a divorce court date in November. But on Tuesday, October 13, Cardi confirmed on Instagram Live that she and her estranged husband reunited during her birthday celebrations over the weekend.

Fans first speculated that Cardi and Offset reunited after the pair were spotted kissing in Las Vegas during Cardi’s 28th birthday bash. Days later, the Bronx-native let slip that she was in bed with her estranged husband after accidentally posting nude photos to her Instagram Story on October 13. Cardi took to Instagram Live soon after to clear up some confusion over the photos—along with an update on her relationship status.

“I’m just a crazy bitch,” she during the Live clip. “One day, I’m happy and the next day I want to beat a n— up and f—n, ‘I’m gonna teach ya ass motherf—n, I ain’t playin’ with you. You’re gonna see.'”

But Cardi went on to explain that she actually started “missing” her relationship. “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” she added. “And it’s really hard to have no d—. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”

The rapper also clapped back at fans who suggested that she’s only getting back together with Offset because the Migos member gifted her a Rolls Royce for her birthday: “I do like material things,” she admitted, “What do y’all want me to do?”

The Invasion of Privacy star originally filed for divorce from her estranged husband on September 15, 2020, claiming in court documents that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.” While it seems the couple may still be maintaining a casual relationship, Cardi admitted during her October IG Live that their marriage remains “dysfunctional.”

“We’re just really, really, really just typical two young motherf—rs that got married early. That’s just what we are,” she explained. “We’re no different than y’all’s dysfunctional ass relationships.”

Although the pair are back together for now, the jury’s still out on whether Cardi and Offset will go through with their legal divorce. On October 15, one source told Us Weekly that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper still has plans to follow through with the divorce. “As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce,” the source said, adding “[They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to co-parent as best as they can.”

Cardi and Offset’s court date is set for November. We’ll just have to wait and see.