Cardi B Wants You To Know That She Writes Her Own Music, Okurrrrr

Every time a woman succeeds in a male-dominated field, there are going to be haters and naysayers. A troll claimed Cardi B doesn’t write her own music, so she clapped back. Since she burst onto the rap scene with her beloved bop, “Bodack Yellow” Cardi has had to deal with trolls and everyone in between trying to dismiss her talent or pit her against other famous female rappers. Unlike many other celebrities who choose not to respond to tabloid rumors and other people’s opinion–Cardi has prided herself on keeping it real. From speaking openly about her cosmetic surgery to talking about past woes in her marriage, the Bronx native has never been afraid to speak her mind.

It looks like Cardi is officially setting the record straight about the rumors that she has someone write all of her songs. In a now-deleted tweet (because, of course)–one Twitter user questioned why the “Money” rapper was on the Billboard Top 100 Songwriters chart. According to the Twitter user (who is obviously a low key fan), Cardi didn’t deserve her place because she doesn’t write her own lyrics.

Never one to back down from the truth– Kulture’s mama responded directly to the tweet saying

Because I do write a lot of my shit that’s the thing. Yes just like every other artist I do have a couple writer[s] that help with hooks but I wrote plenty of songs on my album specially my mixtape. Ya just flip shit and ya want to believe the fuck shit so bad but EAT IT UP BITCH!

Queen Cardi is here for all of the press Okurrrrr.

This isn’t the first time she’s taken to social media get people together– she’s also been uber vocal about not caring what you think about her plastic surgery. When people criticized her for getting a breast augmentation and liposuction, she said,

I do whatever the fuck I want to do with my body. I don’t have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not get fixed.

And that’s it!