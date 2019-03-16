8 Times Cardi B Proved She Was the Queen of Handling Wardrobe Malfunctions

Scroll To See More Images

If we’ve learned anything from Cardi B’s wardrobe malfunction videos, it’s that she’s the queen of handling them. Whether it’s a loose article of clothing at a concert or a red carpet outfit gone awry, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has proven that nothing can stop her—not even an on-stage wedgie. There’s no doubt that Cardi B has had an amazing past couple years. After the success of “Bodak Yellow”, the 26-year-old rapper went on to score a number one on the Billboard 200 for her album, Invasion of Privacy. But that was all in 2018. 2019 saw even more success or the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star when she won her first Grammy at the 2019 Grammy awards in February for Best Rap Album.

Of course, Cardi’s fame hasn’t been without its struggles. The rapper announced her separation to husband Offset in December 2018, but by the Grammys, where they walked the red carpet together, it looked like the couple had reconciled and put their past behind them for a fresh start. (Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi in 2018.) Now, it looks like Cardi is in a good place, and if her wardrobe malfunctions are proof of anything, it’s that she can handle anything that comes her way. Check out the best times she handled her wardrobe malfunctions ahead.

When Her Necklace Flew Off at the Grammys

Cardi had a minor wardrobe malfunction at the 2019 Grammys when a huge diamond necklace she was wearing flew off mid-performance. The rapper was performing “Money” when her dance moves were too intense that the diamond collar around he neck unclasped and fell off her body Cardi continued like a pro though. After her performance, she won her first-ever Grammy for Best Rap Album. The moment can be seen at the 3:00 mark in the video below.

When She Needed to Pick Her Wedgie Mid-Concert

Cardi was performing in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand when she had a little wardrobe malfunction: a wedgie. Some time in between her 30-minute set, Cardi twerked a little too hard and caused her skirt to ride up too far. To solve the issue, she paused her concert and went backstage for a second to pick her wedgie. #Relatable. “Anyways, y’all, I need a little break!” she said. “I’ll be right back, I gotta take this wedgie out my ass.”

When She Ranted About Her “Pussy Wedgie”

Long before she was a rapper, Cardi was an Instagram influencer who entertained her followers with her hilarious Instagram videos and stories. And while she’s much more successful now, Cardi’s Instagram is still just as hilarious, as seen by an Instagram from January where she ranted about her “pussy wedgie” from her too-tight denim outfit. Iconic.

“This how I gotta ride in the car son because these pants is too motherfucking tight,” she said in the video. “Shit was giving my pussy a wedgie. I hate having pussy wedgies, bro. My pussy be screaming at me like, ‘Bitch! You got me fucked up! You want a yeast infection, bitch? You want a fucking yeast infection?’ So, you nam’ sayin’?Y’all I ride around this ho like this. Pussy breathin’, though. Pussy breathin’!”

When She Almost Had a Nip Slip on Live TV

Cardi B avoided a nip slip on live TV at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper was introducing Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” performance when the bust of her dress seemed to slip. She handled it like a pro though by holding the cup of her bust up to avoid a nip slip.

When Her Wig Literally Flew Off

Cardi took the term “wig flew” to the next level at a performance in November 2018. Video of the moment shows Cardi twerking hard before her black wig almost flies off her head. The moment was no biggie for Cardi though, as she put it back on and continued her performance like a pro.

When She Almost Couldn’t Twerk Because of Her Heels

At a performance in June 2016, long before she became the superstar rapper we know today, Cardi invited a few audience members on stage for a twerking contest. During the contest, Cardi thought she would join the fun too by dropping down into a split and twerking. However, her red heels proved to be an obstacle, and the moment is, well, awkward. Still love you, though, Cardi. Watch the moment at the 3:20 mark below.

When She Tore Her Dress After a Fight

Torn couture. Everyone remembers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s New York Fashion Week fight in 2018, where Cardi was seen throwing a shoe at Minaj for talking about her child. Well, the fight resulted in more than a lost shoe (as seen in the picture below.) Cardi also received a knot in her forehead, as well as a torn couture dress.

When She Went Commando Under a See-Through Dress

According to Vogue, Cardi had a wardrobe malfunction in January 2018 when she, unknowingly, wore a ruched, pink Dolce & Gabbana dress with nothing underneath. She wore the dress to perform “La Modelo” at Los Angeles’s Calibash. She powered through the wardrobe malfunction though, using her hand to cover her privates as she performed in front of thousands and walked past paparazzi. “Last night was LIT!!! Even tho I realize my dress was see-through and I realized last minute,” she wrote on Instagram later.