Cardi B Went on a Rant About Her Wedgie & We’re Still Laughing

Cardi B knows how to make a statement—fashion, politics, you name it. The 26-year-old rapper, songwriter and fashionista shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday, and it has us SHOOK. Cardi B’s wardrobe malfunction video is making the rounds on social media. The video shows Cardi with her her pants pulled down below her waist while animatedly explaining—as only she can, why—she’s so uncomfortable. (Spoiler alert: It has to do with something she calls “pussy wedgies.”)

“This how I gotta ride in the car son because these pants is too motherfucking tight,” she rants. “Shitt was giving my pussy a wedgie. I hate having pussy wedgies, bro. My pussy be screaming at me like, ‘Bitch! You got me fucked up! You want a yeast infection, bitch? You want a fucking yeast infection?’ So, you nam’ sayin’?Y’all I ride around this ho like this. Pussy breathin’, though. Pussy breathin’!”

Only five short hours earlier, Cardi B shared a glam fashion shot of herself absolutely killing it in the all-denim ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana. She wore the jacket open to give us all a glimpse at the matching denim bra by Namilia. In her Instagram video, though, the truth comes out! And we can pretty much always count on Cardi B to give it to us straight! C’mon ladies, she’s saying what we’ve all thought at one time or another, right? We’ve all been there. Maybe not in a full Dolce & Gabbana fierce denim getup, but you know, there’s some truth to her words.

View this post on Instagram Outfit @dolcegabbana Bra: @_namilia_ A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Jan 15, 2019 at 4:59pm PST

Cardi B’s Instagram videos are truly epic. She says what she thinks, she says what she feels. Just two days ago, she posted another video. This time Cardi B addressed the government shutdown.

“I know a lot of ya do r watch the news so I’m letting ya know shit getting real …..” She captioned the post. “I ain’t going to say nothing much tho I don’t want no mofos to off me……ANYWAYS TWERK VIDEO OUT NOW.”

In the video she says, “Hey y’all, I just want to remind ya because it’s been a little bit over three weeks, OK? It’s been a little bit over three weeks … Trump is now ordering, as in summoning, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. Now I don’t want to hear y’all motherfuckers talking about ‘oh but Obama shut down the government for 17 days!’ Yeah bitch, for healthcare! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check your pussy in the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem.”

“NOW. I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious, bro,” she continues. “This shit is crazy. Like, like our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a fucking wall. And we really need to take this serious. I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, bitch because dis not what I do, but bitch I’m scared. And I feel bad for these people that gotta go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid.”

Like we said, she’s not afraid to go there. And honestly, we need movers and shakers like her. A few politicians even responded to her video questioning whether they should share the post. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeted, “(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B Video)” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy replied saying, “Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!”

The two senators continued back and forth, even throwing in some hip lingo while they toyed with the idea of reposting the rapper’s video.

“OK, you do it,” Schatz tweeted. “And say retweets are not endorsements, especially the language, and I will retweet.”

Murphy quickly responded, “DHYB,” which means “Don’t Hold Your Breath.” (He’s so hip to the scene. It’s kind of giving me Phil Dunphy in Modern Family vibes … anyone?)

Anyway, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer eventually replied to both men asking the question we all wanted the answer to: “Guys I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?”

The senators ultimately decided to refrain from retweeting saying it probably wouldn’t be super “senatorial.”

Oh, well. Cardi B still made big waves!

So what’s the takeaway? If you need real talk, go to Cardi B. She’s honest, she’s fresh and like she says in “She Bad,” “[She’s] a boss in a skirt!” (or, you know, a denim jumpsuit).