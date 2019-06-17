We Absolutely Must Discuss Cardi B’s Latest Epic Wardrobe Malfunction

Robes are a major key! Cardi B’s latest wardrobe malfunction at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee is one for the history books. Let’s be clear; wardrobe malfunctions happen to entertainment artists all the time. Entertainers are usually, tucked and pinned into their costumes to within an inch of their lives and all of the moving and dancing means something is bound to shake loose. Cardi B has had several nip slips, a bit of a bum flash, and some other awkward moments but this one is by far one of her most legendary wardrobe snafus.

Cardi was in formation, ready to deliver her hits like “Press” and “Money” at the fest. Kulture’s mom stepped on the stage wearing a bomb ass sparkly jumpsuit (definitely giving us Claws vibes). Unfortunately, the outfit did not want to hang with her for the evening. As she began to move and shake on stage, the jumpsuit split right up the back. (Whew, we’ve all been there.) Of course, being the icon that she is, Cardi told the audience, “I just wanna let y’ all know that my outfit rip,” before she jetted off the stage for a brief moment.

When the Bronx native returned to the stage a short time later, she was wearing her bra, panties, and her hotel robe. Honestly, we live. She addressed her outfit change, saying, “We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this [expletive] robe, but we gonna do it!”

YASS Queen

We love that the “Clout” rapper didn’t want to disappoint her fans or keep them waiting while she put on another outfit. Instead, she kept it spa-ish chic and delivered all of her epic verses.

We all know how much Cardi loves making her money and performing, so she not about to let anything, whether it’s pregnancy, some plastic surgery, or even a jumpsuit betrayal stop her shine.