Cardi B Rushed to Turn Off ‘WAP’ When Her Daughter Walked in On Her Dancing & Wow, Relatable

We’ve all had those awkward moments around kids, and mama Bardi is no exception. Cardi B had to turn off “WAP” after daughter Kulture walked in on her dancing to the explicit song during a New Year’s Eve Instagram Live. Thankfully, fans caught the moment in all its glory—and believe me, Cardi’s reaction below is nothing short of relatable.

The 28-year-old “I Like It” rapper was living her best life while listening to her song “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion over on Instagram ahead of the New Year. But things took a turn when her 2-year-old daughter—whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset—walked into the room. Like any frustrated parent in the middle of a video conference or an older sibling in Zoom school would know, kids simply DGAF! While sometimes that means interrupting Actual Work, other times, it means shielding them from something that’s absolutely NSFW, i.e. a sexually explicit song like “WAP” by Cardi B. This time, Cardi herself had to scramble to turn off the song.

While many fans laughed at the awkward moment, others took issue with the fact that Cardi doesn’t let her daughter listen to “WAP.” One Twitter user took to the social media platform on Monday, January 3, to call the rapper out. “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? @iamcardib,” the user wrote. “AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING.”

Later that night, Cardi tweeted a response defending her decision. “Ya needs to stop with this already!” Cardi wrote back. “I’m not [JoJo Siwa]! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too [sic] or see.

She continued, “I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.” Eventually, the Twitter user replied saying that Cardi should “stop retweeting and liking kids dancing and singing along to your shit then,” but at the end of the day, mama Bardi made her own parenting stance clear. Some kids might listen to “WAP,” but Kulture won’t be one of them.