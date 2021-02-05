Cardi B Full-On Made Out With Her Backup Dancers in Her ‘Up’ Music Video

With the release of her new single, Bardi Gang members may want to know what Cardi B’s “Up” lyrics mean. Cardi released her newest single, “Up,” on Friday, February 5.

The song, which is the second single from Cardi’s upcoming sophomore studio album, comes five months after her previous single, “WAP,” which featured Megan Thee Stallion and went number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video for “UP,” which was released on the same day as her song, saw the Grammy-winning rapper say “R.I.P.” to 2020 as she ushers in the new year. The video also sees Cardi in a giant seashell wearing a mermaid ensemble. Other scenes see her in a purple pastel cone bra top as she dances with her backup dancers, while other parts see Cardi twerking in a cemetery as she’s dressed in all black.

The music video also sees Cardi make out with her backup dancers as they crowd around her. One part even shows the “Bodak Yellow” rapper sticking out her tongue as her backup dancers flick theirs. There’s also a scene in the music video where Cardi can be seen caressing a vibrator with her signature long fingernails. All in all, the music video is one to watch.

According to HollywoodLife, Cardi also paid tribute to TLC’s 1999 music video for “No Scrubs” with one of her outfits. The “Up” music video saw Cardi wearing an all-black ensemble almost identical to the one that the late TLC member Left Eye donned in “No Scrubs.” (See the comparison here.) In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Cardi revealed that she has about 50 songs recorded for her new album but hasn’t narrowed down the tracklist yet.

“I’m just still not satisfied,” she said. “If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear.”

Read the full lyrics to Cardi B’s “Up” below.

[Intro]

Up, up, up (Ayy), up (Uh), up, look (This is fire)

[Verse 1]

Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly

Came from a bitch who n— wanna fuck on me

I said my face bomb, ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me, flashlight

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a n— act right

Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy

(I know that’s right)

[Pre-Chorus]

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Woo)

[Chorus]

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Huh)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo)

[Verse 2]

I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock

Bitches say they fuckin’ with me, chances are they probably not

If I had a dick, you’d probably lick it like a lollipop

Hoes speakin’ cap-enese, hit ’em with karate chop

I’m forever poppin’ shit, pullin’ up and droppin’ shit

Gotta argue with him ’cause a n— love a toxic bitch

N—s out here playin’, gotta make ’em understand

If ain’t no ring on my finger, you ain’t goin’ on my ‘Gram

I said my face bomb, ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height (Yeah)

Jewelry on me, flashlight (Huh)

I been lit since last night (Woo)

Hit him with that good good

Make a n— act right (Ah)

Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy

(I know that’s right)

[Pre-Chorus]

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked

[Chorus]

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)

[Verse 3]

Bitches ain’t fuckin’ with me now and I can see why

Dirty-ass, dusty-ass bitch, you got pink eye

Bitches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep

Tell that bitch back back, breath smell like horse sex (Ha)

Put it on him now, he will never be the same (He won’t)

Tatted on my ass ’cause I really like the pain (Ah)

He nutted on my butt, I said, “I’m glad that you came”

If that n— had a twin, I would let ’em run a train (Skrrt)

[Pre-Chorus]

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Ooh)

[Chorus]

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Woo)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh

[Outro]

Look, gotta play it safe, huh

No face, no case