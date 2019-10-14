Cardi B’s 27th Birthday Twerk Was A Vibe

Talk about a vacation to remember! Cardi B twerked in a swimsuit on baecation with Offset and the video is circulating the internet rapidly. We don’t think he—or anyone else for that matter—will forget this anytime soon. The couple is on a romantic getaway in Turks & Caicos celebrating the Grammy Award winner’s 27th birthday. We saw Cardi’s move in her recent film Hustlers, but nothing like this! Cardi pulled out a showstopper in the video her husband shared on Sunday, October 13th. Cardi is shaking that booty to Migo’s hit, “Bad and Boujee” while rocking a stringy monokini. Offset has since deleted the post, but it remains in the ether for all to see. Offset originally captioned the video, “BAECATION VIBES.” A vibe indeed!

It seems dancing is the selected form of celebration for these two. The “Press” rapper was seen dancing on the beach to the hit, “My Type,” from Saweetie, while Offset watched. Offset seems to prefer taking in the sight rather than taking part in the dance. Although, who could compete with Cardi’s moves? Truly nothing compares.

Cardi has been celebrating her 27th birthday in style. Offset gifted his beautiful wife with a striking Titanic heart-shaped ring. “TITANIC DIAMOND 💍 💎 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER ♥️,” Offset wrote along with a video of the ring. It was designed by NYC’s Pristine Jewelers—Cardi thanked and credited Pristine Jewelers in her Instagram post as well.

If we had a ring like that, maybe we’d dance like Cardi!! Not likely we could ever be good enough, but still.

The couple was reportedly given a warm welcome to the island with a live celebration. The two recorded the celebration on their Instagram stories. Cardi also shared this video with her husband.

No info on how long the two lovebirds are planning to stay in paradise, but it looks like they’re living up every moment of it. Their one-year-old daughter, Kulture, must be jealous! We’re sure they’ll head home to her soon. No way they could stay away from this adorable baby for too long.