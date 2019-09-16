Cardi B Twerking In A Fringe Jumpsuit Is The Content We Live For

She is literally always a mood. Cardi B twerking in a fringe jumpsuit is the only thing that’s going to get us through the week. The grind never stops for the Bronx-born rapper. She was celebrating the mega-success of her first feature film Hustlers and performing at the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta. Clearly, Cardi was living her most iconic life because the “Money” rapper was sure to give the audience fashion and dance moves.

During her performance, she was dressed in a hot pink custom jumpsuit that was absolutely covered in fringe. Using the fun flair to her advantage, she danced and was right in tune with her backup dancers as she performed hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.” She also blessed the audience by sticking out her tongue during the show–a signature move.

Panic! At The Disco, Cardi’s Hustlers co-star Lizzo, Travis Scott and Vampire Weekend were all headliners at the show. Honestly, we have no idea where Cardi finds time to do it all. She was just in New York City for NYFW where she attended Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball. She spent some quality family time with her baby daughter, Kulture and her rapper hubby, Offset. She posted the most adorable photo of the pair together captioning it, “My hearts.”

However, Cardi lives to be booked and busy. Just after her performance at the Music Midtown Festival–she gave her Instagram followers a personal glimpse at her shimmery pink look. In addition to the jumpsuit, the “Press” artist’s hair was dyed pink at the ends ad she even had a hot pink makeup look to match.

After she shimmied and shook for the camera–Cardi captioned her glorious video, “When I pull up it gets hectic.”

This is the content we live for.