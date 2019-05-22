Cardi B Is Ready To Launch A TV Show & The Name Is Baller

It seems this rapper is looking to get into the television business. Bocktails with Cardi B is Cardi’s proposed TV show name. And, it’s all about booze and Cardi. It can’t get much better than that! The “Money” rapper filed some legal docs to stake her claim on the name that plays on, “cocktails,” (we’re sure you already knew that).

The details on the TV show are pretty light. According to the trademark documents, Kulture’s mama is laying claim to “entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists.” The 26-year-old has also requested exclusivity on all things called, “Cocktails with Cardi B.” This includes clothing, like shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants and shorts. That is some serious paraphernalia. Given how quickly her line with FashionNova sold out, we’re guessing whatever Cardi has planned will be pretty successful.

The rapper just had to postpone some upcoming performances due to recent plastic surgery. Two weeks ago, Cardi admitted she had liposuction to help with weight loss. At the time she also said that she wasn’t technically supposed to be on stage, per doctors orders. Now, some complications have arisen and she’s unable to perform for a while. TMZ first reported that Cardi was suffering from painful complications from her recent surgeries. She’s now had to cancel her remaining concerts in May, including the 92Q Spring Bling originally scheduled at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. The event, originally scheduled for Friday, May 24, has been postponed until September 2019.

Hopefully her recovery goes well and she get can get back on stage. But in the meantime, she can use this downtime to plan her new TV show. We’re waited with bated breath to see what she brings to the table.