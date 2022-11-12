Here’s How Cardi B & Quavo Gave Tribute to Takeoff After His Death—The Pain is ‘Incomparable’

Tragic. Quavo and Cardi B just gave a touching tribute to Takeoff. The Culture rapper and the “I Like It” artist both took to Instagram to share their memories with the fellow Migos member.

On November 1, 2022, Takeoff was fatally shot in Texas. Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed Takeoff’s death during a press conference, according to People. “This morning at 2:34 a.m. officers received a call of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived there shortly thereafter — a downtown location, Billiards & Bowling Alley. They came upon a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff. He’s a member of the Migos rap group, out of Atlanta,” Finner said. “I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist.”

Takeoff’s memorial service took place in the rapper’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on November 11, 2022, at the State Farm Arena. Friends and family including Justin Bieber, Da Brat, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B and Drake attended the event. Drake took to social media last week to pay tribute to Takeoff when he posted, “Got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now. rest easy space man.”

Read below to see Quavo and Cardi B’s tributes to Takeoff.

Quavo’s Tribute to Takeoff

After the memorial service on November 11, 2022, Quavo took to Instagram to honor and memorialize his nephew. On the night of his death, Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at a party with 40 to 50 people according to TMZ. In a video obtained by TMZ and circulated on social media, Quavo appears to try to move his wounded nephew before placing him down and yelling for help. Unverified reports on social media said a dispute over said dice game broke out and that’s when the shooting occurred. Multiple outlets reported Takeoff was either shot in or near his head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two others had been shot and taken to hospital in private cars. Quavo was not injured.

In the poignant post filled with memories, love and admiration for his nephew, he wrote, “Dear Take, It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on same team. You hated playing against me because I was always playing too hard or too ruff then I can hear my mama say “sonnnn not too ruff” cuz I didn’t like to lose! Remember, our first dream was to be tag team partners in WWE. We fell in love with WWF wrestling..man we had every action figure. Thought we was gonna be pro wrestlers cuz the way he imitated all the wrestlers so good and if you know Take, his imitation skills are to the T.. he could imitate anybody just ask Danny and P. Super quiet though, quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!! Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind fa na, not even Unc could, you just gotta let em cool off for bout 30mins. But by far the funniest person in room. Once you got him goin he wouldn’t stop. And last but not least he took time with everything. We called it the “Takeoff Time.” Whenever we would be running late to the shows He would always say “God will get us there on time.” Some shows God did, some shows we were late. Point is he trusted God though.”

He continued, “Throughout this whole time he had a REAL passion for music it was His dream to become a rapper cuz I didn’t kno what I wanted to do. I tried everything, all the sports. After every game I would come home and he would just sit there playing the game with the controller in his hand looking, and look at my face and he could tell we lost another game. So sports wasn’t his thing cuz he saw me lose all the time. This is how I knew he was gonna be a rapper. Growing up he knew every song off the Hot Boyz album, every lyric word for word and he was cursing up a storm. Mama heard him rapping, took the CD and said that music was too grown for us. until we won the Boys and Girls Club talent show together performing “Get Ya Roll On” by Big Timers, it was all good then, So it’s safe to say we had something going then. It came easy to us when it came to style and swag. We were always looking like somebody cuz our momma dressed us like rappers or grown men as u can see in the pictures! Our clothes were huge but we had the look!!! Then he created this triplet flow and the rest was HISTORY. He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as along we brought it back home to the family!”

The Culture rapper concluded the post, “This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it We hated that word “nephew” or when they said “Unc and Phew” cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true. Whenever u spoke it, it manifested it when u said “God gonna do it, he did it. I’m just proud be in your life. I’m proud to be ya UNCLE. I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time… I guess mama made that rule too! I’m proud to say I’ve seen your blessings, I’ve seen you bless me, you blessed mama, you blessed Shara, you blessed Treet, Heaven and Zeke. You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live. It’s always my responsibility to look after my nephews and nieces I will do that before we make moves or any decisions we gon always say “what would Take think?” Always been, ain’t nun gonna change. Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again. I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you. l guess God jus ain’t need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!! In a place where there’s no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed. Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!”

Cardi B’s Tribute to Takeoff

Cardi B wrote a very moving post to Takeoff on her Instagram on November 11, 2022. The “WAP” artist is married to Takeoff’s groupmate Offset and she shared her fond memories with the rapper on the social media app.

She wrote, “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽.”

She concluded the post by expressing her love for the rapper. “As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after”

Cardi also retweeted a tribute to Takeoff a week before his Celebration of Life service. In the video made by Complex Music, Takeoff talks about the most special gift that Quavo and Offset gave him. “My dudes gave me this ring,” Takeoff says in the video. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”