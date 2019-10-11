Cardi B’s Half ‘n’ Half Suit Is My New Obsession, TBH

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever—and I mean whenever—I see something about Cardi B in the news, I always think about her song “Money.” Specifically, in the case of Cardi B’s latest street style outfit, I think about the line, “You know that Cardi’s a freak. All my pajamas is leather.” Disclaimer: the rapper is not wearing literal leather pajamas out on the streets of New York (Maybe she has before, though? I’d respect it.), but this ensemble is probably the closest we’ll ever come to seeing something in that vein. I’m talking about a two-tone leather suit of my dreams, y’all. Because Cardi B is always wearing the wildest outfits, I feel like I might be desensitized to her sartorial excellence. In the case of this suit, though, something hit different—and I’m honestly obsessed.

While out and about in New York on Thursday night (Thursday nights are the new Friday nights, after all.), Cardi B strutted the streets in two-tone ensemble. The Spring/Summer 2020 Sally LaPointe suit boasts both turquoise and orangey-brown hues, and Cardi B pulled it off effortlessly. With yellow nails and white heels to add some bright pops to this ensemble, the rapper has stolen my sartorial heart. 2019 has truly been the year of the suit, and Cardi B might just be the reason I continue the trend on into 2020.

Cardi B paired the Sally LaPointe suit on top a sheer top (just like on the runway, FYI). Instead of letting it all hang loose (See the photo below if you’d like to truly know what I mean.), the rapper wore a nude bra, giving us a just a peek of cleavage. Frankly, I wouldn’t have been surprised if Cardi B went bra-less, but I love the ensemble styled both ways—nips and no nips, if you will. To quote Cardi B herself, “All a bad bitch need is the money” (so we can buy this suit, thanks).