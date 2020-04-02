Cardi B Went to the ER After 4 Days of Stomach Pain & We’re Worried For Her

Get well soon. Cardi B is in the hospital because of stomach pain, and this is the last thing we need to hear. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to her Twitter on Thursday, April 2, to reveal that she went to the ER on Wednesday, April 1, due to four days of intense stomach pain.

“Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet along with a crying-face emoji. She continued, “I am feeling way better, Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain.”

Cardi has yet to update fans on her health, but she did take to her Instagram on Thursday after her tweet to post a meme of Donald Duck, which read: ‘When you’re hungry but all the food in the house needs to be cooked.” She captioned the post, “Mood right fucking now.” So it’s assumed that Cardi is at least feeling well enough to be in the mood for memes.

The “I Like It Like That” rapper’s hospital visit also comes after she went viral for a video of her speaking out about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

“‘Let me tell y’all motherfuckers something, I don’t know what this coronavirus is about,” she said in an Instagram video posted in early March. “I don’t understand how that shit was from motherfucking Wuhan, China, now all of a sudden this shit is on motherfucking tour.”

She continued, “I ain’t gonna front. A bitch is scared, I’m a little scared. I’m telling you, shit is real! Shit is getting real bitch, I’m scared.” Cardi also confirmed in March that coronavirus has led to the delay of her upcoming album,.

Though she hasn’t confirmed the reason for her stomach pain, it’s believed that Cardi’s ER visit wasn’t because of coronavirus or COVID-19, a severe respiratory syndrome. Get well soon, Cardi.