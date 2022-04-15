Cardi B Just Revealed Her Son’s Name—Here’s Why She Waited to Share It After ‘Mean’ Comments About Kulture

After keeping it a secret for months, Cardi B’s son’s name was revealed by the rapper and her partner Offset on April 14, 2022. The couple’s first son was born in September 2021, however, the “WAP” performer and Migos member waited months to release his name to the public.

Cardi B posted on her Instagram a picture of her baby wearing a blue puffer jacket and chain necklaces and captioned the post with “🦕🌊🧸.” Offset also posted a picture of the little one on his Instagram with the caption, “WAVE SET CEPHUS.” The couple confirmed the name when Cardi B posted a video of a necklace featuring his name encrusted with diamonds and Baby Shark on Twitter with the caption: “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !”

The couple expressed that they waited to reveal Wave’s name months after he was born because of backlash from naming their first daughter Kulture. “We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through,” Cardi said in an Essence interview. “So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”

When asked about how they would handle the mean comments, Cardi commented, “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.” The couple went through ups and downs during their marriage when Cardi B separated from Offset in 2018 and filed for divorce from the “Bad and Boujee” rapper in 2020. Cardi then called off the divorce and reunited with Offset two days before their court hearing. Cardi responded to fans who criticized her for getting back with her ex.

“I’m so tired of y’all because I got to continuously explain myself,” she ranted at the time. “I didn’t put my divorce out there — a fucking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up — oh this guy [Offset] has a girl pregnant, this and that — I have to address it. I’m tired of y’all clocking every fucking thing,” she said in an Instagram Live.

Their main priority right now is their family—along with Kulture, Offset has three kids from previous relationships: Kalea, 7, Kody, 7 and Jordan, 12. “I just want to make sure the family’s straight. We have children together. We have family behind us. They’re depending on us.”