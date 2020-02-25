Cardi B Called Out This ‘Trash’ Hater for Criticizing Baby Girl Kulture’s Appearance

Mama Bardi can handle a lot of heat, but when it comes to her family, the Bronx rapper doesn’t mess around. Cardi B slammed a troll criticizing Kulture’s looks on Twitter this week with all the force of a mother scorned. Anybody born to a fiercely protective mom can imagine just exactly how harsh her clapback was. The 27-year-old “Be Careful” star lived up to her song’s threat—everyone (including baby daddy, Offset), knows not to cross the line. Even so, one Twitter critic had some unnecessary comments to share.

In a now-deleted Twitter exchange, Cardi put this troll on blast after they called her and rapper Offset’s 1-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, “not the cutest.” Oh, yikes. First of all, nobody asked. Second of all, simply untrue—which Cardi made very, very clear in her response.

“My daughter is very much the cutest b*tch so sit down with your overgrown gums,” she replied. “Thats a fake tweet. Dumb b*tch play with your mother or in traffic don’t play with mines.” And that’s on that.

Yet this Twitter troll was really having it today. They couldn’t care less about Cardi’s impassioned response and decided to add fuel to the fire. “It’s called an opinion,” they wrote back. Oh. Is it now?

Well, Cardi’s got opinions for days. Especially those having to deal with any kind of silliness—like, say, if Offset were to cheat on her again, or some random, bored hater on social media decides to waste their time.

“Ok and this a fact b*tch YOU IS TRASH ..” began Cardi’s reply. “You lucky I am a change woman I woulda violated your kids so bad you would hate your baby father for makin them. Don’t try my kid,” she tweeted, before deleting. Oop!

After the whole ordeal was said and done, Cardi posted a sweet flick of herself and daughter Kulture with a caption alluding to the argument: “B*tch who ain’t cute ?” Can’t say she’s not!