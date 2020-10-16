Cardi B Just Responded to Claims Offset Was ‘Abusive’ in Their Relationship

Not what it seems. Cardi B responded to Offset “abusive” relationship claims after she confirmed they’re back together. The “WAP” rapper took to her Twitter on Friday, October 16, deny that Offset was “mentally abusive” in their marriage after her fans criticized her for taking him back.

“Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi, you’re in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'” she said. “And I be, ‘All right, but can I fuck him today? Because I need to have sex.’ And n—as in my DMs talking about, ‘What up big head?’ I don’t like that. I’m 28 years old, and my head’s not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The fuck.”

In a Twitter video, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued to slam fans who weren’t supportive of her reuniting with the Migos member, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture. “Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live http://YOURS.Im sorry .Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither,” Cardi tweeted.

When a fan tweeted that Cardi deserved “better,” the Grammy winner responded, “I deserve w.e I want to HAVE!” She continued, “Imma make this very clear. Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B. Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin shit and doing crazy shit. Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don’t know why ya expect something different now. This ain’t Disney.”

Cardi confirmed in an Instagram Live earlier this week that she and Offset are back together one month after she filed for divorce. “I’m just a crazy bitch,” she said. “One day, I’m happy and the next day I want to beat a n— up and fuckin, ‘I’m gonna teach ya ass motherfuckin, I ain’t playin’ with you. You’re gonna see,'” she said.

She continued, “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on September 15, 2020. According to the court documents, she claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there were “no prospects for a reconciliation.” Cardi filed to divorce Offset once before in 2018, but the couple reunited after a month. In her October Instagram Live, Cardi told her followers, “We’re just really, really, really just typical two young motherfuckers that got married early. That’s just what we are. We’re no different than y’all’s dysfunctional ass relationships.”