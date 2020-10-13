Cardi B Just Reacted to Accidentally Leaking Her Own Nude Photos on Instagram

After private images appeared on her Instagram Story, Cardi B’s response to her nude photos confirms that she accidentally shared them herself. The Grammy-winning rapper’s comment was released in an audio clip posted to Twitter shortly following the leak.

Cardi, 28, addressed the nude photos with some frustration. “Lord, why the f—k did you have to make me so f—king stupid,” she said at the beginning of her audio clip, which you can listen to in full below. But without wasting too much time, the “WAP” rapper expressed that she was ready to move on from the mishap. “I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it,” she reasoned, adding, “I’m just going to eat my breakfast.” Here’s the rest of her response:

“Huhhh. Lord. Lord, why the f—k you have to make me so f—kin‘ stupid and retarded? Why? Why, why, why? You know what? I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party. Because I’m not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I’m not. I won’t. It is what it is. Shit happened. Um, f—k it. It’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f—kin‘ be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mio.”

Following the release of her audio clip on Twitter, the rapper took to her Instagram Story to address other rumors surrounding the private photos (which were promptly removed from her Story as soon as the rapper realized what happened). Some fans speculated that the star would sue for being hacked or that there was someone else to blame for the potentially unlawful leak of her photos—but Cardi quickly debunked those claims. “I did not posted no story about me suing nobody….nobody to be sued for it,” she wrote, addressing the rumors. “It was my f—k up…shit happens.”

After a wild weekend celebrating her birthday, it’s no wonder the Bronx-native wants to move on and go back to the festivities. On October 10 and 11, Cardi rang in her 28th birthday in Las Vegas, where estranged husband Offset even made an appearance after the “Bodak Yellow” star filed for divorce from him on September 15. At the time, Cardi claimed in court documents that their marriage of three years was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.” But photos of Cardi and Offset kissing at her recent party tell a different story.

Fans have plenty of questions about Cardi’s relationship status, and her nude photos on Instagram have only seemed to stoke their curiosity. But for now, let’s just take a nod from Cardi and not even think about it!