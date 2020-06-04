Cardi B Dragged a Reporter for Saying She ‘Promoted Violence’ During Black Lives Matter Protests

She didn’t hold back. Cardi B slammed a reporter for saying she “promoted violence” at Black Lives Matter protests. The response came on Tuesday, June 2, after KTLA reporter Doug Kolk ran a segment in which he claimed that Cardi was using her platform to “promote the violence” of looting and rioting at recent demonstrations.

In the segment, Kolk referred to a recent Instagram video in which Cardi tells her followers: “People looting and going extremely outraged, you know, it makes me feel like, ‘Yes! Finally! Finally motherfuckers gonna hear us now. Yeah!’… s much as people is so against it, at this point I feel like I’m not against it, even though it do scare me.

However, it didn’t take long for Cardi to shut him down. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to her Twitter this week to call out Kolk for misquoting her and misrepresenting her message. “@DougKolk why your no lip square head having ass ain’t put the part were I said to vote ?” she tweeted. “You cottage cheese breath having bitch. Why don’t you post how a conservative Christian trump supporter post my [address] and encourage people to loot my home (which by the way he goin to jail ).”

After Cardi’s tweet, Kolk apologized to Cardi and filmed a corrected statement with his apology. “I apologize to @iamcardib if I took her words out of context,” he tweeted. “I respect her for using her platform to connect with people during these difficult times and it was wrong of me to not let her full voice be heard. I will make sure that is corrected during my next segment.”

The Twitter back-and-forth came after hundreds of thousands of people marched in the past week to protest police brutality and systemic racial violence. The protests come in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. Floyd died from a lack of oxygen after Chauvin placed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other police officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who were present and did nothing to prevent Floyd’s death were also arrested and charged with abetting murder.