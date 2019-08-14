The New Cardi B x Reebok Collab Is Honestly Making Me Want to Hit the Gym

Scroll To See More Images

Look, there’s honestly not too much that draws me to the gym. I love the endorphins after a good sweat session, but the only thing that *might* tempt me to actually hit the treadmill is a cute workout outfit. I guess I better renew my gym membership, because the new Cardi B x Reebok collection is definitely cute enough to get me ready to sweat. Of course, it’s also a chic enough collection that I’m tempted to wear the clothes to brunch and call it a day, but baby steps. Whether you’re someone who’s an avid gym-goer or the type of person who likes to run errands in workout gear, this Cardi B x Reebok collab—called the “Meet You There” collection—is sure to get you excited.

Cardi B x Reebok’s “Meet You There” collection includes styles for all genders in sizes XXS-XXL. Everything in the collection is between $25 and $70, so you won’t even have to break the bank to look like you’re a workout maven. Like Cardi B explains in the above video, it’s important to stay true to your “weird” self. She says that the “Meet You There” collection is the perfect melding of her attitude and personality, so if you’ve been itching to get a little Cardi B flare in your life, this collab is the key.

Each of the “Meet You There” pieces below (and way, way more!) are all available on Reebok’s website today. I don’t know about you, but these cute color-ways and stylish accents are making me ready to actually hit the gym. If I’m being honest, though, I’ll probably just wear these items to the grocery store and let people assume I just came from a workout. What they don’t know won’t hurt them, OKURRR?!

