Catch Me Spending All My Schmoney On Cardi B’s Reebok Collection

After months of waiting, Cardi B’s Reebok Club C Collection is finally here, and yes, I already placed my order. You know I had to get those limited-edition shiny red kicks! I’m a massive fan of Cardi’s style, and while I can’t cop her exact designer looks, knowing I can shop some Cardi-approved sneakers is definitely the next best thing.

Cardi has been working with Reebok since way back in 2018 (which feels like 30 years ago, no?) and every time she teams up with them, it’s a hit. In a recent interview with Footwear News, Caroline Machen, Reebok’s Global VP of Marketing, couldn’t praise Cardi enough: “She exudes this idea of confidence. That level of belief in yourself and that openness to be exactly who you are and not succumb to any pressures from the outside,” she said. “Everyone can look and admire that, and then having a line and a piece of footwear that represents that is an incredibly strong draw.”

You might think sneakers designed by someone as flashy and fun as Cardi wouldn’t be wearable, but that’s certainly not the case. Cardi created three different Club C colorways: a neutral chalk with black sole, a shiny coated black and the standout, the glossy Instinct Red hue that pulls the collection together. The red pair is bold, yes, but still totally wearable—and basically made for street style flexes. Each pair retails for under $100 at just $80.

Oh, and I haven’t even told you the cutest part yet. In addition to women’s sneakers, all the Cardi B Club Cs will also be available in kids’ sizes, so Cardi and Kulture can twin. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to have kids one day! Is it premature for me to buy a baby pair now and call it manifesting???

I digress. Read on to shop our faves from Cardi’s new Reebok collection, and check out the full range on the Reebok site now. I highly suggest making ~money moves~ and placing your order before they’re all sold out.

Cardi B Club C Double Women’s Shoes

These limited-edition shiny Instinct Red kicks are obviously the collection’s standout, and they’ll no doubt sell out the fastest, so if you want ’em, get ’em.

Cardi B Club C Double Women’s Shoes

Personally, I’m partial to the Chalk/Core Black/Matte Gold colorway for everyday wear, as it’s just a bit more neutral. Still fly, though!

Reebok Hero Medium-Impact Racer Bra

Me? Buy this red sports bra just because Cardi B has it? Yup, that’s definitely something I would do. Plus, it’ll match my new red sneakers!

Cardi B Club C Double Women’s Shoes

The last kicks in the collection are the same style in all Black, a must-have for sneakerheads and Cardi stans alike.

Launch Crop T-Shirt

In addition to sneakers, there are a few cute pieces of Cardi merch in the lineup, too! I’m partial to this cropped tee, which features the B Unexplainable phrase along with “the little dangly thing” at the back of Cardi’s throat. Too clever.