Cardi B Screamed at Police to Release Offset After He Was Detained Near a Trump Rally

A video of Cardi B’s reaction to Offset‘s detainment by police near a Trump rally shows her screaming at officers to release her unarmed husband.

Offset was detained on Saturday, October 24, while driving near a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles with Cardi and her cousin, Marcelo Almanzar. In a statement to People, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed that he was not arrested but he was stopped by officers after a man claimed that Almanzar “pointed a weapon from a vehicle” at him. The man did not press charges. “There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested,” the BHPD’s statement read. “Those reports are inaccurate.” According to the police report, Almanzar, however, was arrested on two charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail is set for $35,000.

As he was detained, Offset recorded his interaction with the police on his Instagram Live, which showed him being pulled out of his car by several officers after he refused to exit his vehicle when asked by police. In a statement to People, a representative for Offset said that he was attacked by Trump supporters before he was detained. “Artist and Philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters,” the statement read. “He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”

In his Instagram Live, an officer asks Offset why he won’t exit his car, to which the Migos member responds, “Because you’ve got guns out.” The officer then says, “That’s my choice.” Offset responds, “I’m not going to move my hands from the steering wheel.” Another officer then explains, “We were told that you guys were waving guns.”

“I’m a celebrity. You know who I am?” the rapper replies. “I’m Offset from the Migos. They’re fans, that’s why they’re following me, bro,” Offset responds. The rapper then tells police that someone “beat my car with a flag.”

In another video of the incident, Cardi begged police to stop pointing their guns at her husband. “That’s my husband! Why are you pointing a gun at him?” Cardi said. The couple, who reunited in October after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed for divorce in September, share 2-year-old daughter Kulture. Watch the video here.

When Offset is led away by police, Cardi can then says, “Let me record this. No! This is crazy! My husband is not armed. My husband is not armed.”

Before Offset’s detainment, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to express how “scared” she was to drive through the Trump rally. “I really feel like we’re going to get jumped,” she said.