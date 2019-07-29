Cardi B Missed Baby Kulture’s First Steps & We’re Crying About It

We stan all the working mom’s out there, and Cardi B is no exception. Sometimes, though, their sacrifice means missing out on their baby’s big milestones, and this week, Cardi experienced that reality for herself. Cardi B’s reaction to Kulture’s first baby steps video is too precious. “I can’t take it,” she said on her Instagram Story this Friday, after learning she wasn’t able to witness her one-year-old, Kulture, taking her very first steps. It’s not your fault, Cardi!

Okurr, here’s why. Ever the business-woman, Cardi was trying to prioritize her responsibilities. She was away doing a show in Nebraska when she received a call from her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina: “I’m doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet and greet right now, I’ma call you guys right back,” Cardi explained on Instagram.

Only then, her husband, Migos rapper Offset, also called. Still busy, she told him to call Hennessy. According to Cardi, Offset started a call with Hennessy at exactly the right moment: when Kulture took her first two steps!

View this post on Instagram oh my gosh! i knew it was coming... i hope we can see videos when you get back home @iamcardib💘 A post shared by Cardi B Source (@gangsta.cardi) on Jul 26, 2019 at 10:45pm PDT

“He always witnesses the good shit,” Cardi vented in the video. Not fair, indeed!

That said, Cardi does put her baby first and went above-and-beyond recently when celebrating Kulture’s first birthday. Mother and daughter wore matching Moschino outfits and danced the day away—even in the middle of a New York City blackout! Yep, Cardi went to Instagram to thank all who came out and made the party lit:

“Y’all made it lit because the fact that when I got there the lights went off in the party, it was, like, a whole hour with no lights, no music, but it was still lit,” Cardi said in an Instagram video.

Even when luck—or timing—aren’t on Cardi’s side, it seems she can still make up for it with the love of family and support of fans. See? No matter what, Kulture loves you, Cardi!