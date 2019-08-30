Cardi B Dragged Fans Who Believe Travis Scott Should Have Won Her Grammy

This revelation has us cringing. Cardi B reacted to Travis Scott fan tweets claiming he should have won her Best Rap Album Grammy. The “Money” rapper took issue with fans saying she “didn’t deserve” the honor following revelations from Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

In the latest addition to Netflix’s growing content, Scott can be seen in the documentary backstage at the Grammys looking distraught over his album, Astroworld, losing to Cardi B’s multiplatinum debut album Invasion of Privacy. When fans began to react on Twitter, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took on the criticism in a lengthy thread on the social media platform. “On my album I showed different sides of me. From my intro talking about my pass. To living my best life inspiring people,” Cardi B began her first Tweet. “Relationship songs while I was going thru my own relationship drama to shaking ass like Bodak & that ASS. Every song went platinum!”

She then continued, “I did it all while I was pregnant. Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds and in a rush to finish it so I can start doing music videos before I started showing. I spend 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed ass in a studio.”

The “I Like It” rapper then continued to explain that due to her highly publicized pregnancy while working on her album, the Grammys were an after thought for the artist, saying, “I wasn’t even thinking of winning or even the Grammys. All I can think about was …everybody is disappointed in me,” she shared, recollecting, “Am I still going to have a career after this baby? Is this album going to make me or break me? I need to finish before I start showing.”

Cardi B also revealed it was her husband, Offset, that stepped up to aid with her management. “All while I just separated from my long time manager. I had to get my husband to talk to my label cause I never had a relationship with them so we all came together to relocate me to Atlanta and Miami to finish my album before my stomach start showing,” she shared in her fourth Tweet of the thread.

She continued to say that she was also dealing with artists expecting certain payments for being featured on her album. “When I kept seeing the certifications of the songs going gold or platinum I was so excited cause my husband was out here asking everybody for a feature on my behalf so the ones that said yes thank you from the bottom of my heart cause TRUST ME ALOT OF ARTIST SAID NO! OR CHARGING 6 figures for a feature,” she tweeted.

Finally, Cardi admitted, “So when I won a Grammy for it I didn’t have no words to say but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period I was like YEA BITCH YOU DESERVE THIS SH-T! And until this day my shit still charting.”

The rapper also got very candid, talking about the words the late rapper Nipsey Hussle said to her upon winning her Grammy. When I won Nipsey said on a comment to me WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME!”, she tweeted. “Now when I speak to upcoming artist or people who ask me for advice I tell them the same thing ! WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME and when it comes don’t let nobody take that special moment away from you!”

Fans continued to berate Cardi B with tweets before she finally said, “Ya some grown ass men talking about dragging Cardi cause I won an award for a bomb ass album. Mind you I myself promoted ‘Astroworld’ on my page when it came out and have a good relationship with Trav while ya some small dick men talking bout dragging a girl.” We can’t imagine that this will be the last we hear of this backlash.