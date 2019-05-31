Cardi B Doesn’t Want ‘Press,’ But Here We Are

This new single is making waves, and so is Cardi’s bare-all look. While promoting her new single “Press,” Cardi B delivered serial killer vibes. The single cover art features a censored nude picture of herself in handcuffs, surrounded by old-school paparazzi. The perp-walk looks straight out of the movie-musical Chicago, except…you know…she’s not wearing any clothes. Black bars cover her private parts but, uh, let’s just say there’s very little left to the imagination. Cardi teased the new single in the days leading up to its Friday release. In one video, she played a snippet of her song with a similar image of herself walking out of the courthouse surrounded by police and photographers.

The rapper’s new single is directly aimed at the press. The song is a commentary on what it’s like living in the public eye. This isn’t the first time Cardi B has touched on this topic—it was a major theme in her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy.

While Cardi B’s black-and-white promotional shots have garnered the most attention, earlier in the week she also shared a shot of herself framing her face with handcuffs—a very clear nod to a famous shot of serial killer Aileen Wuornos (AKA America’s most infamous female serial killer). Wuornos was put to death after she murdered seven men in Florida back in the 1990s when she was engaging in sex work.

The rapper posted the OG shot of Wuornos on Twitter following her Instagram, just in case anyone missed the reference.

Take a listen to her new song here: