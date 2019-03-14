Cardi B Just Shut Down Her Pregnancy Rumors With This Sassy Tweet

Cardi B had a baby in July, 2018, and now people are speculating that the rapper could be expecting another child. Cardi B responded to these pregnancy rumors in the best way, calling people out for judging her weight. At 2:30 a.m. this morning (Thursday, March 14) the Grammy-winning rapper tweeted, “BARDIGANG is harrassing me cause I’m gaining weight again I might have to pull a tampon out my pussy so ya can stop Like damn my baby ain’t even crawling yet can ya stop with the assumptions !”

So the answer to those fans wondering if she’s expecting again is a clear NO. And Cardi B is completely over the body-shaming. Lan Condor addressed body issues recently in an interview with ELLE Canada. She explained that she had dealt with negative body image in the past and that women of all ages should accept their differences because it’s what makes you “uniquely you.”“I look at my friends, and I’m like, ‘You’re fucking gorgeous.’ But they feel like they’re fat and ugly. I don’t know how this happened, that women feel like they need to apologize [for their physical imperfections],” Condor said.

But especially after giving birth, weight has been on Cardi B’s mind and she has openly addressed it multiple times. In August, just months after her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus’s birth, Cardi B went on Instagram live to say she was considering liposuction. (Cardi shares Kulture with her husband, Offset.) “I still feel like I got love handles right here,” she said. “It’s not much but it’s like…I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach.”

Then, in November she had the opposite problem and felt like she was losing too much weight. “I’ve been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight. And it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [weight loss tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight I don’t like looking too skinny. […] I want to gain weight so bad. I’m really trying to gain weight ya’ll and it’s been hard and I don’t know how. After I gave birth, I was so thirsty to lose all the baby weight and now it’s so hard for me to gain weight and I hate it,” she said on her Instagram.

It now seems to have swung back in the opposite direction, causing fans to wonder if the rapper is pregnant again. Of course, Cardi B did not like these rumors and wants everyone to stop!