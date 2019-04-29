Honestly, Cardi B Sleeping in a Sparkly Hot Pink Bodysuit Is a Big Mood

There are many celebrities with whom I could never relate, due to their aloof attitudes and impossibly curated Instagrams. But some celebrities are consistently relatable (aside from the ~money and fame,~ obviously), and Cardi B is one of them. On Sunday, the rapper posted a photo on Instagram that seriously is going on my mood board for this week. Sprawled on a couch, half asleep and wearing a hot pink bodysuit, Cardi B looked like the inside of my truest soul.

I’ll be the first to admit that naps on the couch are one of my favorite things in this world. And while when I take a nap, I’m usually in a t-shirt and my Nike shorts from eighth grade, I feel like Cardi B in this Instagram photo. I imagine myself exactly like her—full face of makeup, hair done and, most importantly, wearing a sparkly hot pink bodysuit that seems to have some sort of built in corset design. (TBH, a corset made of sequins on an already sparkly bodysuit is something I didn’t know I wanted in my life until now.) Obviously I know I do not look like this at all when I’m napping—or just super tired and lounging on the couch with my phone propped up on my chest—but a girl can dream.

Plus, we can’t ignore the hot pink, high-as-the-heavens heels Cardi B is wearing. Is there a school I can go to to master the art of walking in heels taller than I am? Cardi B has truly mastered that skill, and I’d love to learn from the greats, you know? In my eyes, Cardi B is the queen of whole ass mood outfits and not tripping in high heels. Her music is good, too, but not everyone gets me like Cardi B. And for that, I am thankful.