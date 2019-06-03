Cardi B Performing “Old Town Road” With Lil Nas X Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

She’s back baby! Cardi B performed with Lil Nas X after several concert cancelations. The Invasion of Privacy rapper was in the middle of her continually hectic schedule when she was forced to cancel her remaining May 2019 tour dates due to some cosmetic surgery complications. Cardi has been super vocal about her plastic surgery and she DGAF who knows about it. After giving birth to her daughter Kulture in July 2018–the Bronx native decided she wanted a bit of a body tune-up. She went in for a breast augmentation and some liposuction.

However, because she did not allow her body the proper time to heal; the “Press” rapper suffered from painful swelling. Shortly after canceling her concerts she got on Instagram to address her fans. “I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” she begrudgingly explained. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do.” Now, Cardi is back, and she brought her cowboy hat with her.

After some much-needed rest, as well as the release of her single “Press,” the “Clout” rapper performed at Hot 97’s Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. She was clearly happy to be back in her element. Cardi wore a glimmering yellow ensemble, and she was full of energy delivering epic twerks and her signature sounds.

She also brought out Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their mega-hit “Old Town Road.” She joyfully thanked both men for stepping on the stage after the performance saying, “Thank you so much Lil Nas for bringing out Billy Ray Cyrus,” she said in an Instagram video after the show, which was briefly halted by thunderstorms. “I couldn’t even f—ing believe it, like when I was on stage, I was like ‘Ah! I don’t know what to do … I’m just gonna dance like a motherf—ing idiot.”

We love it, and we’re just happy Cardi is back at 100%.